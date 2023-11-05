The new Netflix show The Fall of the House of Usher is out and viewers are spotting some pretty familiar locations in the background.

Well, Netflix has released its location information for the latest offering from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, and viewers were spot on to point out there are several Vancouver and New Westminster locations getting the spotlight in the new show.

Watch the trailer below:

The horror series is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, and centres around an empire of wealth, privilege and power within the pharmaceutical sphere. It’s dark and gloomy and stars actors like Mark Hamill (of Star Wars fame, obviously), Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, among the cast.

“Vancouver’s landscapes offered a captivating juxtaposition of the old and the new, the natural and the urban and a foggy scenery that mirrors the intricate story within The Fall of The House of Usher,” Netflix said.

Vancouver’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary was maybe the easiest to spot.

The church, which is at 646 Richards Street was among the several local spots to serve as a backdrop to a pivotal moment in the eight-episode series.

“Vancouver’s timeless mansions and historic buildings made it the perfect setting for the Usher family’s haunting story that spans over a wide period of time,” Netflix said.

Another Vancouver location? The historic Pacific Building at 744 West Hastings St.

Standing in for the bar scene, Twelve West on West Hastings.

“This scene is filmed at Vancouver’s trendy Twelve West nightclub and bar; a hotspot for music and private events. If you find yourself here during the day, check out Wildlife Thrift Store for a cute vintage outfit to wear when the sun goes down,” Netflix In Your Neighbourhood wrote.

Plus, New Westminster also got a chance to shine as the Anvil Centre stood in for a very dramatic scene. Heads up, if you’re not caught up, this might have a spoiler in it!

“The chic glass building acts as Fortunato Headquarters in episode 6 of the series, where Tamerlane announces her new beauty, fitness and lifestyle brand Goldbug. However, things go awry when she begins hallucinating and ruins her own presentation.”

Did you spot other familiar Vancouver locations? Let us know in the comments.