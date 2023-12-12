NewsHumour & WeirdMovies & TVHollywood NorthCanada

A shot from "The Last of Us" is being called "the funniest thing to happen" in 2023

Dec 12 2023, 7:20 pm
A scene from the Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us is making its rounds online again, being called “the funniest thing to happen” in 2023.

The scene from episode three of the critically acclaimed TV series, titled Long Long Time, pops up at the beginning of the episode, stating it is “10 miles west of Boston.”

Fans were quick to point out the mountains in the background when the episode first aired in late January, and people are revisiting the scene to have a good chuckle, with one post on X highlighting the incident garnering 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

On top of people pointing out that the scenery is *very* out there to be just 10 miles outside of Boston, it has others chiming in on examples of film and television series that had locations that were a bit of a reach.

 

 

 

 

Many Albertans probably recognized the location where the scene was filmed. It’s easy to tell that Pedro Pascal is just downstream from Sheep River Falls, a gorgeous set of falls just west of Calgary, due to the jetting rock faces upstream from him.

Time to view the falls is limited, with Highway 546 closing seasonally between December 1 and May 14.

 

If you are curious about where all The Last of Us scenes were filmed in Alberta, there’s a website for that. The cast of the series were also big fans of one mountain town, especially Pascal!

Season two of the series is set to shoot in British Columbia sometime in 2024, with a release date in 2025 being eyed.

