A shot from "The Last of Us" is being called "the funniest thing to happen" in 2023

A scene from the Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us is making its rounds online again, being called “the funniest thing to happen” in 2023.

The scene from episode three of the critically acclaimed TV series, titled Long Long Time, pops up at the beginning of the episode, stating it is “10 miles west of Boston.”

Fans were quick to point out the mountains in the background when the episode first aired in late January, and people are revisiting the scene to have a good chuckle, with one post on X highlighting the incident garnering 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

This shot from The Last of Us is still the funniest thing to happen this year pic.twitter.com/ZxPHL2LbwK — pat tobin (@tastefactory) December 11, 2023

You might also like: You can visit an iconic Canadian town featured in "The Last of Us" and it's charming as heck

"The Last of Us" cinematographer is revealing how the episodes look so damn good (PHOTOS)

Oops: An Alberta-founded business was just spotted in episode five of "The Last of Us"

On top of people pointing out that the scenery is *very* out there to be just 10 miles outside of Boston, it has others chiming in on examples of film and television series that had locations that were a bit of a reach.

nobody talks about them having palm trees in the office pic.twitter.com/pHCBK7mNDo — #1 Bill Belichick hater (@McRibfan69) December 11, 2023

i will always hold this in my heart from the hannibal tv show pic.twitter.com/fn9lmWtMcA — le loup garou (@turdducken) December 11, 2023

The Deer Hunter (Western Pennsylvania) pic.twitter.com/qEtQhoDUck — youthful father of the new age (@santana_abraxas) December 11, 2023

Adding this one to the thread. Bear in mind that San Jose is a city in a valley with no access to the beach 💀 pic.twitter.com/paxzUAassA — Jose ☽ (@joseromero_05) December 11, 2023

Many Albertans probably recognized the location where the scene was filmed. It’s easy to tell that Pedro Pascal is just downstream from Sheep River Falls, a gorgeous set of falls just west of Calgary, due to the jetting rock faces upstream from him.

Time to view the falls is limited, with Highway 546 closing seasonally between December 1 and May 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laine Mitchell (@laine_mitchell)

If you are curious about where all The Last of Us scenes were filmed in Alberta, there’s a website for that. The cast of the series were also big fans of one mountain town, especially Pascal!

Season two of the series is set to shoot in British Columbia sometime in 2024, with a release date in 2025 being eyed.