Production of "The Last of Us" season 2 may soon "spring into action" in Vancouver

Get ready, The Last of Us fans! Season two of the hit HBO show may be closer than you think.

The Vancouver production of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic series was originally announced this spring, but it was delayed due to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes.

But with the agreement recently reached to end the Hollywood writers’ strike, one of the show’s creators is ready to continue the story.

Craig Mazin, co-writer and executive producer of The Last of Us, posted on Threads an update for fans.

The long-running WGA strike officially ended on Wednesday, September 27, at 12:01 am PT.

Fans were immediately excited, but Mazin posted a follow-up to clarify his words.

“The word “action” in my last post seems to have been misinterpreted as “filming,” said Mazin on Threads. We will resume writing! I hope to have an update for start of filming before too long.”

Nevertheless, the update was enough for gamers and TV watchers to get excited for the continuation of Joel and Ellie’s story.

Daily Hive previously reported on some locations that could work for shooting locations in Vancouver based on areas in the video game. Click here to see the locations. Warning: there are some spoilers.

Official locations have not yet been revealed, but we’ve contacted the City of Vancouver for an update on the production.