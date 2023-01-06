"The Last of Us" stars can't get enough of this Alberta town they filmed in

The premiere of HBO’s Alberta-shot The Last of Us is just days away, and the stars are showing some serious love for one town they filmed in.

The creators and cast dished to Mobile Syrup on everything to do with the series, and of course, the topic of its filming locations scattered across Alberta was brought up.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

One mountain town seemed to have captured the hearts of the cast, including one of the series’ biggest stars, Pedro Pascal.

During an interview with Mobile Syrup, the cast said that their favourite place they went to was Canmore, with Pascal enthusiastically chiming in on that comment.

“Yeah, it was great!” added Bella Ramsey, to which Pascal is said to have nodded in agreement with the 19-year-old English actress.

Ramsey went on to name Waterton National Park, High River and Fort Macleod as shooting spots, with Pascal adding they went “all over Alberta.”

The Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Narcos star added that “every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town… with really great fudge.” Props to Canmore, and we NEED to find out what fudge store Pascal hit up!

The cast also raved about their experience shooting in Canada, with Pascal saying they “couldn’t have done it anywhere else,” shouting out the “warmth and the dedication and everybody really in it together and caring as much.”

“There wasn’t a fraction of apathy in the entire experience, and honestly, it felt Canadian to me,” Pascal told Mobile Syrup.

The Last of Us is based on the 2013 video game of the same name and it follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

The series also cost a pretty penny, with production costs rumoured to exceed $10 million PER episode, making it one of the most expensive series ever made. Incredible!

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax on Sunday, January 15, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.

In the meantime, check out this The Last of Us Invitation To set clip that was just released while we wait for its premiere. You can even spot some Canmore landmarks in it!

You can check out the full Mobile Syrup interview with The Last of Us cast here.