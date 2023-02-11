Oops: An Alberta-founded business was just spotted in episode five of "The Last of Us"

More filming locations from HBO’s The Last of Us are popping up with each episode, and one business mainly found in Alberta was spotted in episode five of the series.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed the battered United Farmers of Alberta (UFA) sign in the most recent episode of the hit series titled “Endure and Survive.”

At the end of the episode, Pascal and Ramsey are leaving the motel they spent the night in, and a cracked UFA sign can be seen in the distance. Our research shows that this scene was shot in Nanton, Alberta.

Using Google Street View, you can see the UFA sign and a horse statue mounted high in the air just down the street, which is noticeable in the episode.

Sure, only the “U” of the sign is visible in the episode; however, if you have ever been to a UFA, the signage is instantly recognizable, no matter its condition.

A motel is also on the same street, which looks strikingly similar to the decrepit motel Pascal and Ramsey spend the night in.

Although the characters are supposed to be in the United States, UFA’s are only found in Western Canada, with the vast majority in Alberta.

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

A few stars of the series also professed their love for one spot in Alberta they visited while filming, so we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

Some behind-the-scenes looks have also started to pop up online, with Bella Ramsey posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations.