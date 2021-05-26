WOW Bakery: Korean treat maker opens new Calgary location
May 26 2021, 10:42 am
Premium Korean-Japanese treat purveyor Wow Bakery has officially opened its new Calgary location.
The sweet spot already operates a location in Marda Loop, in Chinook Plaza, and in Macleod Plaza, so this is the fourth eatery for the business.
The newest Wow Bakery is located at 8650 112 Avenue NW #7135. This location is unique as it houses Wow’s other concepts under the same roof: Wow Katsu and Wow Chicken.
Wow is known for its eats like bingsoo, honey toast, cakes, and custard buns. Folks can find this spot open for takeout daily from 9 am to 8 pm.
WOW Bakery — Royal Oak
Address: 8650 112 Avenue NW #7135, Calgary
Phone: 403-640-0273