7 spots for the best doughnuts in Calgary you have to try

June 3 is National Donut Day, which makes it so important to find the best doughnuts in Calgary.

And with so many incredible local makers of our favourite round doughy treats, luckily, there are plenty of options.

We’ve got you covered if you want to cram your doughnut hole with these doughy, deep-fried, filled, sprinkled, and sugary treats.

Here are the best doughnuts in Calgary to treat yourself whenever you feel like it.

Jelly Modern offers artisan-dipped and filled doughnuts to patrons in some seriously sophisticated flavours. Head to one of its locations and grab a treat like a peanut butter cup, which is dipped in chocolate ganache, filled with peanut cream, and topped with some salted peanuts.

Address: 100 1414 8th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-2053

Address: 111 – 5th Avenue SW

This made-to-order doughnut maker has a minimum of one dozen order sizes, but you can get them in full, medium, or mini sizes.

Pretty Sweet makes its glorious doughnuts in a wide range of flavours like vanilla bean, raspberry, cinnamon toast crunch, bubblegum, champagne, and more. You might luck out and find this shop at some YYC events throughout the year.

Address: 536 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone:587-356-1225

With no brick and mortar space, Mountain Rhino is an order-only joint that specializes in gluten-free doughnuts. This shop the doughnuts using a special house-blend gluten-free flour.

You can order a dozen in assorted or pick your flavours that change weekly. Past flavours include chocolate ganache, white chocolate blueberry, and salted caramel.

Find these treats at one of their several wholesale locations.

Phone: 403-922-1324

ReGrub isn’t your typical doughnut shop; it’s hailed as a burger and shake joint, but the crowning jewel of this place’s milkshake is the delicious doughnut adorning the top. Try the Donut Coocoo, which is a shake topped with two whole doughnuts and two mini ones.

Address: Deerfoot City Mall – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-475-2845

This bakery has been around for more than 40 years and has been serving up doughnuts before they became so trendy. You’ll find a delicious assortment of these guys here, including jellies, long johns, massive Texas doughnuts, and everyone’s favourite, doughnut holes.

Address: 19-3919 Richmond Road SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-242-2800

Brought to us by the folks from Phil and Sebastian, this excellent 3rd Street shop serves as a Hoopla Donuts and Phil & Sebastian dual shop making all the best varieties.

Address: 248, 414 – 3rd Street SW, Calgary

Fresh and handmade every single day, these are definitely some of the best doughnuts in Calgary. They look as good as they taste, with beautifully decorated flavours with mysterious names, like Dusk, Daybreak, and Eclipse.

Address: 2015 4th Street SW #1, Calgary

