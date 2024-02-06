5 events to snap stunning photos around Calgary this month

February has brought a lot of incredible visual events and experiences to the city that will dazzle your camera roll.

Many multi-sensory exhibits have been making headlines this week, and they do not disappoint! These are the best places to take some Instagram-worthy photos in Calgary this month.

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mer .• (@mariabindiu)

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Chinook Blast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Galura (@calgaryparty50)

What: There’s a lot to watch out for at Chinook Blast, but some of the most fun things to come out of it are the stunning art installations and performances that pop up throughout the city. Calgary is rejuvenated by the colourful displays, and they’re so much fun to hunt down!

When: February 2 to 19

Where: For a detailed list of installations throughout the city, click here

Price: FREE

Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: There are a few spots to snap photos at Telus Spark this month, notably at their upcoming Valentine’s-themed exhibit Tender Tingles. The event is designed to be a complete multi-sensory experience that will allow guests to explore “the mysteries of touch, ASMR, relaxation, and the diverse effects of being turned on or turned off.” There are also options to sign up for a couple’s massage workshop or a VIP dinner that will further explore the diverse range of senses.

If you’re looking for a great food picture, this place can’t be missed, thanks to the incredible galactic-themed ice creams and hot chocolates.

When: February 9, starting at 6 pm

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: Ranges from $26 for general admission to the exhibit to $125 for the full VIP dinner. Some discounts are available for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here

Lion Dances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juane en Alberta (@juanenalberta)

What: Celebrate the Chinese New Year by joining the Chinese Cultural Centre for performances of dragon and lion dances. They are visually stunning to watch — and also to take some beautiful photos of.

When: February 3 to 11

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW

Price: FREE

Banff Gondola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Gondola (@banffgondola)

What: It’s hard to find a better view of Banff than out of one of the Gondola’s windows. Not only is it beautiful to look at during the day, but there’s nothing like seeing the town twinkle under the night sky. Nightrise is a special event running until the end of March that includes a literal ice bar, visual and auditory storytelling, and so much more. When we checked it out for ourselves, we couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here