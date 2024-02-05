13 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: February 5 to 9

It’s truly a treat for the senses this week in Calgary with so many events boasting incredible visual experiences and so much more.

From a unique multi-sensory experience at Telus Spark to an immersive exhibit that just opened at Chinook Mall, these are the major things happening this week you don’t want to miss.

Tender Tingles and Tantalizing Science at Telus Spark

What: If you’re looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early, this awesome event at Telus Spark is perfect to help you get in the mood. The event is designed to be a complete multi-sensory experience that will allow guests to explore “the mysteries of touch, ASMR, relaxation and the diverse effects of being turned on or turned off.” There is also the option to sign up for a couple massage workshop or a VIP dinner that will further explore the diverse range of senses.

When: February 9 starting at 6 pm

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: Ranges from $26 for general admission to the exhibit to $125 for the full VIP dinner. Some discounts are available for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Da Vinci The Exhibition

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.” When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

What: Celebrate the Chinese New Year by joining the Chinese Cultural Centre for performances of dragon and lion dances.

When: February 3 to 11

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW

Price: FREE

Skating at Olympic Plaza

What: There are a handful of places to go skating outdoors for free in Calgary, but skating at Olympic Plaza just hits different, and it’s free! Warm up with one of these popular hot drinks around Calgary before or afterwards.

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Rent ice bikes at Bowness Park

What: If you’re looking for a fun new winter activity, why not give ice biking a try? These unique contraptions let you peddle while sitting and enjoying the view of the park from your bike!

When: Park hours are from 5 am to 11 pm. The rental shop is open Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Bowness Park — 8900 48th Avenue NW

Price: $12 for half an hour and $20 for one hour. To learn more and book, click here.

Calgary Hitmen vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

What: The Calgary Hitmen will take on the Medicine Hat Tigers this week at the Saddledome.

When: February 9 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: $26 to $140 and can be purchased online here

Curling at St. Patrick’s Island

What: Curling isn’t entirely unique on its own, but curling on St. Patrick’s Island is! Chinook Blast is bringing the activity to the centre of Calgary this month and next, and people can try it for free. It’s a great opportunity to test out the iconic Canadian sport (especially if you’re a newbie). You can learn more about it here.

When: January 26 to February 24

Where: Confluence Plaza, St. Patrick’s Island Park — 1300 12th Street NE

Price: FREE

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit is taking over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away!

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Installations and performances at Chinook Blast

What: There’s a lot to watch out for at Chinook Blast, but some of the most fun things to come out of it are the stunning art installations and performances that pop up throughout the city.

When: February 2 to 19

Where: For a detailed list of installations throughout the city, click here

Feist in concert

What: Canadian music sensation, Feist will be heading to a Calgary stage this week!

When: February 8 and 9

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Prices range from $138 to $272 and can be purchased for the first night here and the second night here.

Try an art class at Kensington Art Supply

What: Kensington Art Supply has regular art classes throughout the week and into the weekend. This week you can learn all about blending oil paints.

When: Various times

Where: 6999 11th Street SE #120

Price: Tickets range from $165 for a five-week course and can be purchased online here here.

Try a hot pool or sauna around Calgary

What: It may be warming up around the city but you might want to warm up even more and relax at a spa in Calgary. There are so many great spots around the city, and we rounded up some of the most popular ones worth checking out here.

Tubing at Winsport

What: If you want to get outside but are looking for something a little more unique try tubing at Winsport! With snow in the forecast, it could be the perfect week for it – if you bundle up, of course.

When: Fridays and weekends

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets are $18 and can be booked online here