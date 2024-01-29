6 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this February

January was a bit of a slow month for music in Calgary but the good news is there are a bunch of awesome concerts coming to the city next month!

With a list that includes pretty iconic names in music, you’ll want to make note of what’s coming so you know what not to miss.

Here are six of the biggest concerts coming to Calgary in February:

Feist

When: February 8 and 9

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Prices range from $138 to $272 and can be purchased for the first night here and the second night here.

City and Colour, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Ruby Waters

When: February 12 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at around $90 and can be purchased online here

Ice Cube

When: February 23 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Tickets range in price from $235 to almost $3,000 and can be purchased online here.

Sam Roberts Band

When: February 29 at 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online here

Randy Bachman

When: February 9, 12:30 to 3:30 pm; February 10, 7:30 pm

Where: The National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out for both nights but premium tickets are still available on February 10 for $225 and can be purchased online here.

The Strumbellas

When: February 13 at 8 pm

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Ranging in price from $95 to $525 and can be purchased online here