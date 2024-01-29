EventsConcerts

6 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this February

Jan 29 2024, 4:02 pm
@cityandcolour_official/Instagram | @feistmusic/Instagram

January was a bit of a slow month for music in Calgary but the good news is there are a bunch of awesome concerts coming to the city next month!

With a list that includes pretty iconic names in music, you’ll want to make note of what’s coming so you know what not to miss.

Here are six of the biggest concerts coming to Calgary in February:

Feist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by feist (@feistmusic)

When: February 8 and 9
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Prices range from $138 to $272 and can be purchased for the first night here and the second night here.

City and Colour, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Ruby Waters

When: February 12 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at around $90 and can be purchased online here

Ice Cube

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

When: February 23 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Tickets range in price from $235 to almost $3,000 and can be purchased online here.

Sam Roberts Band

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Roberts Band (@samrobertsband)

When: February 29 at 8 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online here

Randy Bachman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Randy Bachman (@randybachman)

When: February 9, 12:30 to 3:30 pm; February 10, 7:30 pm
Where: The National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out for both nights but premium tickets are still available on February 10 for $225 and can be purchased online here.

The Strumbellas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Strumbellas (@thestrumbellas)

When: February 13 at 8 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Ranging in price from $95 to $525 and can be purchased online here

