There’s nothing more classic for a date night than catching a movie on the big screen together, and a cute, vintage theatre can help set the mood.

While there are some great options at some of the larger theatres, you’ll also find some unique options here if you’re looking for something a little different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

The Burnswest Theatre is located at Fort Calgary as part of the recreated town inside the museum.

They have been regularly playing cheap movies on weekends for a great price ($12), including popcorn!

This month, you can look forward to four romance-themed films, perfect for the month of love. Adding to the nostalgia are some throwback rom-coms like When Harry Met Sally and Clueless. Crazy Rich Asians and Romeo + Juliet will also be playing.

So grab your better half and get ready to enjoy your favourite films together!

Love & Laughs movie nights at Fort Calgary

When: Weekends in February; for a detailed list of showings, click here

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax; can be purchased online here