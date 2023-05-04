Village Ice Cream, one of Calgary’s most popular spots for the summer treat, is offering free ice cream cones for Election Day this month.

The Provincial General Election has officially been called, and Election Day will be on Monday, May 29. On this day, at all five Village Ice Cream locations, you can also get a FREE kid’s scoop in a handmade waffle cone.

So what do you need to do to qualify for a free ice cream? Just snap a selfie outside of your polling station after you vote.

This deal is only one day (unless you’re an election worker).

“Are you an election worker and can’t come to a Village shop on May 29?” the Village team said in the Instagram post. “We’d love to treat you on May 30 at any of our 5 shops, be ready with your selfie, or Elections Alberta ID.”

Village is no stranger to celebrating a worthy cause, like when it raised more than $100,000 in a single day to support the crisis in Ukraine.

There’s a limit of one per person. This deal is valid at all five locations.

Visit one of these spots and treat yourself to a free scoop of ice cream after you cast that vote!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village Ice Cream (@villageicecream)

Village Ice Cream

Address: 431 10th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 820 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 2406 34th Ave SW, Calgary

Address: 69 7A Street NE, Calgary

Address: 4019 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram