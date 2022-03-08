Village Ice Cream in Calgary donated all of Sunday’s ice cream sales from all five locations to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

This effort would help bring “medical and humanitarian support to Ukraine as the country fights to protect its people from a tragic and unjustified invasion.”

On March 6, the team at Village was able to raise an astonishing $100,476 dollars to the foundation.

“We cannot believe the incredible turn-out on Sunday!” Village Ice Cream posted on Instagram.

The team says it’s beyond grateful and the show of community is “unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

“Thank you for showing up, thank you for bringing your energy into our shops, and thank you for waiting in those long lines to pledge your support for the people of Ukraine.”

Village Ice Cream is owned by Billy Friley and his wife, Tetiana.

Tetiana moved to Canada from Ukraine in 2013, and her parents, twin brothers, sister-in-law, and nephew are still there. Her brother is fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces right now for his country.

Tetiana’s family will not leave the country because they are “reluctant to leave their home, frightened of being stranded in the sea of people seeking refuge, just like millions of other Ukrainian families.”

“We have also received so many kind messages for Tetiana and her family, she appreciates all the support during such a difficult time. Our thoughts are with all Ukrainians,” read the Instagram post.

Looking to give even more, this much-loved ice cream shop has teamed up with Safe Haven Foundation for International Women’s Day.

For every scoop sold on March 8, $1 will be donated to the Safe Haven Foundation, providing innovative and long-term supportive housing to girls who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. ⁠

Stop by and treat yourself to a cone for a cause.

Village Ice Cream

Address: 431 10th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 820 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 2406 34th Ave SW, Calgary

Address: 69 7A Street NE, Calgary

