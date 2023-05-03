Magpie is a new cocktail bar concept that just opened in Calgary.

This bar and eatery has several plant-based bites to try and an absolutely massive cocktail list to explore.

Located in the East Village, this spot opened up in the last month. It’s open from Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to midnight. Calgary has some amazing bars and this one has the potential to join some of the best.

All of the food on the menu here is plant-based, from the feature sandwiches to shareable bar bites like the steam buns or dumplings. The vegan wings here are made with a tajin spice and a lemon garlic dip.

As for the cocktails, it’s split up into four sections: Bright & Refreshing, Bold & Layered, Smoky & Boozy, and Sweet, Fruity, & Tropical.

All of the drinks are basically the classic cocktails we know and love made well, but also some lesser-known ones you need to try, like the South American Clipper made with Gobernador, Saint James Agricole Rum, pinot noir, lemon, agave, and guava shrub with a foamer topper.

There are also interesting options for beer, wine, and mocktails.

Check out this hip new bar next time it’s your turn to choose the spot for drinks.

Magpie

Address: 107-535 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

