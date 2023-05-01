Albertans will head to the polls this month and here's what to know

The 2023 Alberta election officially kicked off on Monday, with the 31st Provincial General Election set to be held on May 29.

When it comes to voting, Canadian citizens who reside in Alberta and are at least 18 years of age or older on Election Day are eligible to vote in the election.

Electors may register to vote online at www.voterlink.ab.ca until May 17, 2023, by contacting Elections Alberta or their local returning office before 4 pm on Saturday, May 20.

Electors can also register to vote at any advance voting location in Alberta or at their assigned voting place on Election Day, and those who are already registered to vote at their current address do not need to register again.

To vote in the 2023 Provincial General Election, electors are required to prove their identity and current address. There are several ways to do this, including:

Providing one piece of government-issued photo ID, including the voter’s full name, current address, and a photo.

Providing two pieces of ID containing the voter’s full name and one that lists their current physical address.

Having another registered elector with identification that resides in their voting area vouch for them.

Having an authorized signatory complete an attestation form.

“We are excited to welcome Albertans back to the polls this month,” said Alberta’s chief electoral officer, Glen Resler, in a news release.

“Returning Officers have been appointed, and we are in the process of recruiting and training nearly 20,000 Election Officers to conduct voting in the 87 electoral divisions across the province.”

Advance voting begins on Tuesday, May 23, and ends on Saturday, May 27.

Official results will be announced on June 8 at 10 am.