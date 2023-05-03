Chicking.yyc Ramen Shop recently opened in Calgary
Chicking.yyc Ramen Shop, a new authentic Japanese restaurant, recently opened in Calgary.
Located on Centre Street, this exciting new concept (formerly known as Boom Boom Ramen House) opened late last year and it’s been one of the best spots in town for it.
The menu is simple but offers it all, with 12 different ramen bowls, four rice dishes, drinks, sides, desserts, and add-ons to accompany it all.
The ChicKing ramen is super unique, with chicken and pork in a tomato-based broth with corn, kikurage, green onion, egg, and chashu. Sapporo Miso, Spicy Creamy Veggie, and Tonkatsu Shoyu are just a handful of the other bowls using unique flavours to make an unforgettable dish.
The best part is, like any great ramen shop, if you want extra broth, noodles, butter, corn, green onions, and more, it’s all available to customize to your taste. Or go for the takoyaki on the side, or try the mini-donuts for dessert.
There’s never a wrong time to dive into a bowl of ramen, so the next time you’re craving the popular dish, consider this new spot.
Chicking.yyc Ramen Shop
Address: 1817 Centre Street N, Calgary