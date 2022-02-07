Named after the 1988 Calgary Olympics, Eighty-Eight Brewing Company has become well known for the exciting events and parties it throws.

It was only a couple months ago when its taproom was fully transformed into the booby-trapped house from Home Alone.

This Saturday, the popular brewery will be throwing a Valentine’s Day cocktail pop-up party with the folks from Sugar Water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eighty-Eight Brewing Company (@eightyeightbrewco)

This Valentine’s Day-themed cocktail party on February 12 will have Sugar Water shaking up Love Shack-inspired cocktails and all of the delicious beers on tap as well.

With a Valentine’s photo booth, Hot Mess DJ’s, and Olympic-themed Valentine’s Day cards to grab, this party is a great idea for a date or a single night out.

Sugar Water, a Calgary-based pop-up bar, creates thoughtfully crafted drinks in uncommon spaces.

Fresh pressed juices and signature craft syrups are used to make the distinctive and delicious recipes on every pop-up menu this team creates.

Eighty-Eight Brewing and Sugar Water feel like the perfect pairing to throw a party dedicated to an occasion celebrating a perfect match.

This party of love starts at 5 pm and will go right until close, so tell your date or your friends that plans for Valentine’s Day are covered this year.

It isn’t just Valentine’s Day that has us excited about Eighty-Eight Brewing Company this month.

In the spirit of the winter games, the room has been decorated with all of the brewery’s ’88 Olympic memorabilia. Olympic events live and on replay will always be on in the taproom, with beer specials every time Canada wins a medal, so cheer on even harder.

Love Shack Release Valentine’s Party

Address: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company – 2600 Portland Street SE #1070, Calgary

Instagram