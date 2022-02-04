Eat The Castle, an experimental food tour at the Fairmont Banff Springs, is officially returning on February 18.

Guests who check out this unique culinary experience will eat and drink like royalty at STOCK Food & Drink, The Vermillion Room, Rundle Bar, and the 1888 Chop House, all restaurants at the famous hotel.

A local guide will take you to each stop on the tour, bringing to life the stories of this historic castle. These Eat the Castle food tours will be hosted on Fridays, starting at 3 pm.

In addition to stories of the history, art, and architecture of this majestic National Historic Site in a world UNESCO setting, guests will have private access to this iconic castle of a hotel.

STOCK Food and Drink is a great first stop on the tour, with homemade sourdough and house-cured meats, it truly feels like you’re in a different time in this castle setting.

Grab one of seven dishes inspired by the staple foods of Alberta at the recently renovated Rundle Bar.

Enjoy a classic dish and beverage pairing at The Vermillion Room, a stunning space inspired by the brasseries of France.

The last stop on the tour is the flagship restaurant of the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, where you’ll enjoy another delicious dish as well as dessert.

A weekend vacation to Banff is always a short drive away, and Eat The Castle offers the rare opportunity to eat extraordinarily and live in luxury while you’re there.

Tickets for this special event are on sale now.

Eat The Castle

Address: Fairmont Banff Spring – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

When: Every Friday at 3 pm, starting February 18

Price: $175 per person

