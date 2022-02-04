FoodRestaurants & BarsFood Events

Eat The Castle food tour returns to Fairmont Banff Springs this month

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Feb 4 2022, 8:50 pm
Eat The Castle food tour returns to Fairmont Banff Springs this month
Fairmont Banff Springs

Eat The Castle, an experimental food tour at the Fairmont Banff Springs, is officially returning on February 18.

Guests who check out this unique culinary experience will eat and drink like royalty at STOCK Food & Drink, The Vermillion Room, Rundle Bar, and the 1888 Chop House, all restaurants at the famous hotel.

Fairmont Banff Springs

Photos Courtesy of Fairmont Banff Springs

A local guide will take you to each stop on the tour, bringing to life the stories of this historic castle. These Eat the Castle food tours will be hosted on Fridays, starting at 3 pm.

In addition to stories of the history, art, and architecture of this majestic National Historic Site in a world UNESCO setting, guests will have private access to this iconic castle of a hotel.

Fairmont Banff Springs

Photos Courtesy of Fairmont Banff Springs

STOCK Food and Drink is a great first stop on the tour, with homemade sourdough and house-cured meats, it truly feels like you’re in a different time in this castle setting.

Grab one of seven dishes inspired by the staple foods of Alberta at the recently renovated Rundle Bar.

Enjoy a classic dish and beverage pairing at The Vermillion Room, a stunning space inspired by the brasseries of France.

The last stop on the tour is the flagship restaurant of the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, where you’ll enjoy another delicious dish as well as dessert.

Fairmont Banff Springs

Photos Courtesy of Fairmont Banff Springs

A weekend vacation to Banff is always a short drive away, and Eat The Castle offers the rare opportunity to eat extraordinarily and live in luxury while you’re there.

Tickets for this special event are on sale now.

Eat The Castle

Address: Fairmont Banff Spring – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff
When: Every Friday at 3 pm, starting February 18
Price: $175 per person

Instagram

GET ALL THE LATEST CALGARY FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT