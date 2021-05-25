CHUNK'D: Popular stuffed cookie maker officially opens storefront

CHUNK’D, formerly called BFF Cookies, has some exciting (and sweet) things for treats lovers in YYC.

The newly-branded dessert maker has now officially opened its storefront at #201 330 10 Street NW in Calgary where it’s offering up its signature cookies, freshly baked from scratch.

The cookie delivery service soft-launched its brick and mortar in Calgary and drew big lines last week.

This maker is known for its hefty cookies loaded with M&Ms, chocolate chips, candy-coated pieces, and peanut butter cups to name a few.

CHUNK’D reopens Wednesday at 11 am, be sure to make your calendar and get your treats.

CHUNK’D

Address: #201 330 10 Street NW, Calgary

