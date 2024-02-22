YYC Food and Drink Experience returns next month
One of Calgary’s most anticipated food events, the YYC Food and Drink Experience, is set to return to the city next month.
From March 15 to 31, more than 85 restaurants across the city will be offering multi-course, prix fixe menus as part of the colossal dining out experience.
Over 60,000 diners are expected to flock to some of Calgary’s best restaurants, where they can enjoy three-course lunches, brunches and dinners or gourmet five-course masterpieces.
“YYC Food & Drink Experience is back, bigger and better than ever, to showcase Calgary’s most talented and award-winning chefs, bartenders and sommeliers that contribute to the city’s culinary culture,” said Don House, founder and president of Culinary Marketing Strategies.
The menus range from $25 to $75 per person, with hundreds of creative dishes to test out, and who knows, you may just find your new favourite spot.
As well as sit-down meals, there will also be over a dozen chef-led experiences such as collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes, and wine pairing dinners to get involved with.
Check out this list of all the restaurants participating in this year’s YYC Food and Drink Experience.
- Alforno Bakery & Cafe
- Aroma Cafe Bar
- Bar Chouette
- Barbarella
- Big Fish & Open Range – Marda Loop
- Big Fish & Open Range – Renfrew
- Bonterra Trattoria
- Borough Bar & Grill
- Bridgette Bar
- Buchanan’s Chophouse
- Business & Pleasure
- Calcutta Cricket Club
- Charbar
- Charcut Roast House
- Cucina
- Donna Mac
- Deane House
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – 16th Avenue
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – Bankers Hall
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – Barlow Trail
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – Calgary Tin Palace
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – Dalhousie
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – Shepard Flats
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – Southcentre
- Earls Kitchen + Bar – Westhills
- Embarcadero
- FinePrint
- Flower & Wolf
- Fonda Fora
- Fortuna’s Row
- Goro + Gun
- Hawthorn
- Il Bivio
- Jinbar
- Kama
- Klein Harris
- Lonely Mouth
- Lulu Bar
- Milestones – Crossiron Mills
- Milestones – Market Mall
- Milestones – Southcentre Mall
- Milestones – Stephen Avenue
- Milpa
- Minas Brazilian Steakhouse
- Model Milk
- Modern Steak – Kensington
- Modern Steak – Southport
- Modern Steak – Stephen Avenue
- Murrieta’s West Coast Bar & Grill
- National on 10th
- NOtaBLE the Restaurant
- NUPO
- OEB Breakfast Co.
- OLEA
- Onyx
- Orchard Restaurant
- Our Daily Brett Market & Cafe
- Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse
- Pazzi Pizzeria
- Pigeonhole
- Primary Colours
- River Cafe
- Rouge Restaurant
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Saltlik
- Sensei Bar
- Shoe & Canoe Public House
- Shokunin
- Sky 360
- Smuggler’s
- Sweet Loretta Bar
- Teatro Ristorante
- The Banquet
- The Bow Valley Ranche
- The Canadian Brewhouse – Harvest Hills
- The Canadian Brewhouse – Mahogany
- The Canadian Brewhouse –Northgate
- The Canadian Brewhouse – Township
- The Continental Restaurant
- The James Joyce Irish Pub
- The Living Room
- The Nash & Off Cut Bar
- The Wednesday Room
- The Wilde on 27
- Thomsons Kitchen & Bar
- Vendome Cafe
- Yellow Door Bistro
YYC Food and Drink Experience
When: March 15 to March 31, 2024
Where: Participating restaurants
Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course, prix fixe menus