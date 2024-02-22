YYC Food and Drink Experience returns next month

One of Calgary’s most anticipated food events, the YYC Food and Drink Experience, is set to return to the city next month.

From March 15 to 31, more than 85 restaurants across the city will be offering multi-course, prix fixe menus as part of the colossal dining out experience.

Over 60,000 diners are expected to flock to some of Calgary’s best restaurants, where they can enjoy three-course lunches, brunches and dinners or gourmet five-course masterpieces.

“YYC Food & Drink Experience is back, bigger and better than ever, to showcase Calgary’s most talented and award-winning chefs, bartenders and sommeliers that contribute to the city’s culinary culture,” said Don House, founder and president of Culinary Marketing Strategies.

The menus range from $25 to $75 per person, with hundreds of creative dishes to test out, and who knows, you may just find your new favourite spot.

As well as sit-down meals, there will also be over a dozen chef-led experiences such as collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes, and wine pairing dinners to get involved with.

Check out this list of all the restaurants participating in this year’s YYC Food and Drink Experience.

Alforno Bakery & Cafe

Aroma Cafe Bar

Bar Chouette

Barbarella

Big Fish & Open Range – Marda Loop

Big Fish & Open Range – Renfrew

Bonterra Trattoria

Borough Bar & Grill

Bridgette Bar

Buchanan’s Chophouse

Business & Pleasure

Calcutta Cricket Club

Charbar

Charcut Roast House

Cucina

Donna Mac

Deane House

Earls Kitchen + Bar – 16th Avenue

Earls Kitchen + Bar – Bankers Hall

Earls Kitchen + Bar – Barlow Trail

Earls Kitchen + Bar – Calgary Tin Palace

Earls Kitchen + Bar – Dalhousie

Earls Kitchen + Bar – Shepard Flats

Earls Kitchen + Bar – Southcentre

Earls Kitchen + Bar – Westhills

Embarcadero

FinePrint

Flower & Wolf

Fonda Fora

Fortuna’s Row

Goro + Gun

Hawthorn

Il Bivio

Jinbar

Kama

Klein Harris

Lonely Mouth

Lulu Bar

Milestones – Crossiron Mills

Milestones – Market Mall

Milestones – Southcentre Mall

Milestones – Stephen Avenue

Milpa

Minas Brazilian Steakhouse

Model Milk

Modern Steak – Kensington

Modern Steak – Southport

Modern Steak – Stephen Avenue

Murrieta’s West Coast Bar & Grill

National on 10th

NOtaBLE the Restaurant

NUPO

OEB Breakfast Co.

OLEA

Onyx

Orchard Restaurant

Our Daily Brett Market & Cafe

Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse

Pazzi Pizzeria

Pigeonhole

Primary Colours

River Cafe

Rouge Restaurant

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Saltlik

Sensei Bar

Shoe & Canoe Public House

Shokunin

Sky 360

Smuggler’s

Sweet Loretta Bar

Teatro Ristorante

The Banquet

The Bow Valley Ranche

The Canadian Brewhouse – Harvest Hills

The Canadian Brewhouse – Mahogany

The Canadian Brewhouse –Northgate

The Canadian Brewhouse – Township

The Continental Restaurant

The James Joyce Irish Pub

The Living Room

The Nash & Off Cut Bar

The Wednesday Room

The Wilde on 27

Thomsons Kitchen & Bar

Vendome Cafe

Yellow Door Bistro

YYC Food and Drink Experience

When: March 15 to March 31, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course, prix fixe menus

