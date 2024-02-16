Cheap Eats Calgary: Joey's Fish Shack

Tucked away on Edmonton Trail is Joey’s Fish Shack. It beckons seafood enthusiasts with its inviting and cozy atmosphere, affordable prices, and delicious offerings.

This welcoming, family-centric eatery, with its charming maritime decor, will allow you to partake in a culinary voyage that celebrates the ocean’s bounty. It will feel like you’re sitting right there in Nova Scotia.

What truly sets Joey’s Fish Shack apart though, is its commitment to providing exceptional seafood at prices that won’t break the bank. The menu boasts an array of different options, but it was the hake fish and chips that stole the show for us.

For only $9.99, we received two pieces of fish and a large serving of golden chips. The fish was cooked to perfection, and the batter was crisp and light.

We also bought some calamari rings and halloumi fries to start, both $12.50 each. The calamari is cajun-battered, served with your choice of either tzatziki or cocktail sauce. The fries were squeaky and phenomenal, served with lemon and tzatziki.

Their menu has tons to choose from. Street tacos for $14, coconut shrimp for $12.50, or “ToFish” bites (tofu) battered with cajun spices and chipotle aioli. They also have soups and greens on offer, including clam chowder for $9, lobster bisque for $10.50, and Caesar salad for $10.

Lucky for you, Calgary has multiple locations! Joey’s was originally born in Calgary, back in 1985, by husband and wife Joe and Theresa Klassen.

Their goal was to always serve delicious and affordable seafood. They also have a huge focus on sustainability, which means that their seafood is sustainably sourced and their take-out packaging is eco-friendly.

Honestly, we couldn’t get enough! Our stomach is rumbling just thinking about that hake fish…

Joey’s Fish Shack

Address: 3545, 350 32 Avenue NE, Unit 350

Phone: 403-291-5595

Address: 620-20 Crowfoot Crescent, NW

Phone: 403-241-8877

Address: 808 Edmonton Trail

Phone: 403-475-3645

Address: 180 Legacy Main Street, SE

Phone: 587-320-5857

Address: 25-9250 Macleod Trail, SE

Phone: 403-252-7060

Address: 150 52 Street NE, Unit 10

Phone: 825-540-1709

Address: 2120 Crowchild Trail, NW

Phone: 403-284-4968