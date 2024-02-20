Chicken Heaven quietly shutters in Calgary

Chicken Heaven, a Korean fried chicken spot, appears to have quietly shuttered in Calgary.

The restaurant was tucked away inside Simtopia, a unique sports simulation spot in Calgary’s southeast.

While neither the restaurant nor Simtopia have posted anything on social media regarding the news, both have been listed as permanently closed on Google.

Simtopia opened in early 2022, touting its huge indoor skiing and golf simulators, craft beers, and its onsite restaurant, Chicken Heaven.

The spot served up a wide menu of fried chicken options including yangnyum, galbi, and retro rice battered fried chicken topped with melted cheese and maple syrup. There was even an all-you-can-eat fried chicken deal.

Other menu offerings included burgers, Korean BBQ, and salads.

Address: 340 50th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram