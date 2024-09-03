A new TV series is filming across Alberta this month

Keep your eyes peeled for camera crews across numerous spots in Alberta this fall, as a new TV series is set to shoot in the province.

Not much is known about the production, titled Love in Translation; however, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television, and Radio Artists Alberta, the series is set to shoot in Calgary, Banff, and Lake Louise from September 23 to October 9.

The series has also been in pre-production since mid-August, according to the Directors Guild of Canada Alberta website.

The latter half of this year is shaping up to be an active one for the Alberta film industry. Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield are in Calgary to film the upcoming thriller/comedy Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay.

On the miniseries side of things, a show focused on the death of American child beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey is also set to start filming in Calgary soon.

Another big film production is also set to roll in the fall, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall among the producers of Howl, a film about a family dog and a wolf teaming up to beat the odds.