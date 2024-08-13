New star joins Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson in movie filming in Calgary

A new film star will reportedly join Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in a new thriller set to begin filming in Calgary next week.

Deadline reports that LaKeith Stanfield is in negotiations to star opposite the acting legends in the upcoming thriller/comedy Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay.

“In a remote, forgotten rural area, a mother struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis,” IMDB describes.

Stanfield was nominated in 2021 for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah. He has also received recognition for his roles in films such as Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, and Uncut Gems.

It is not known who Stanfield will play in Die, My Love.

Filming is set to begin next week and will wrap up in mid-October.

With so many large-budget productions choosing Calgary as the backdrop, the city is a hotbed for celebrity sightings. We loved seeing how much the stars of The Last of Us enjoyed their time in the province. Be sure to stay tuned as filming gets underway this fall!