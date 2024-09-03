If you are looking for a fall getaway in Alberta and are hoping to save some bucks on accommodations, a new report from Airbnb has flagged four spots to do so.

Fall travel has its perks with the chance of smaller crowds and milder weather, and when comparing price-per-night over recent years, Airbnb says prices during the year tend to be the lowest from September through November.

The vacation rental company has rounded up the top 10 spots that saw the biggest price drops during the fall across Canada, with four spots in Alberta making the cut.

The four spots might come as a surprise to some, with Drumheller, Cardston, Chestermere and Sylvan Lake all making the list.

The full top 10 Canadian spots that experience nightly price drops are:

Penetanguishene, Ontario

Edmundston, New Brunswick

Central Elgin, Ontario

Drumheller, Alberta

Cardston, Alberta

Chestermere, Alberta

Sylvan Lake, Alberta

Kelowna, British Columbia

Granby, Quebec

Saint-Jérôme, Quebec

Airbnb added that the list of affordable destinations is based on the biggest percentage decrease in Airbnb price-per-night between June through August 2023 and September through November 2023.