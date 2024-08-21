CuratedCelebrities

A new movie produced by Leonardo DiCaprio is filming in Calgary soon

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Aug 21 2024, 11:05 pm
A new movie produced by Leonardo DiCaprio is filming in Calgary soon
Isaaack/Shutterstock

Amidst the flurry of excitement over some big Hollywood stars coming to Calgary this week, it looks like another big film production is also set to roll in the fall.

The film includes a surprising duo among the six producers listed. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall are among the producers of Howl, a film about a family dog and a wolf teaming up to beat the odds.

Maybe it’s the pair’s individual love for the environment that brought them together over the film’s creation.

The Film and Television Industry Alliance website offers a brief description of what to expect in the film’s plot.

“Set against the backdrop of a harsh winter, the movie will follow Harry, a family dog who is inadvertently left home alone and whose owners then die in an accident. Harry goes through a rollercoaster survival ride that brings him into contact with a wolf. The pair must overcome their mutual fear and suspicion, and ultimately, they develop a close bond.”

Filming will begin on October 1, 2024, in Calgary and conclude by February 28, 2025.

