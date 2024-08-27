Alberta’s winter forecast is out, and it looks like snow will arrive early and significantly across the province.

The Old Farmers’ Almanac released its 2025 Canadian Edition on Monday, predicting a winter with a “heart of cold.”

Winter is expected to be colder than usual throughout the Prairies. It will be coldest in early and late December, early January, and mid- and late February.

Albertans can expect snow to come early, with heavy snowfall in mid-to-late November. It will be snowiest in early and late December, early January, mid-February, and early March.

The Almanac forecasts above-normal precipitation and snowfall throughout the region all winter.

Saskatchewan will (mostly) be spared from a white winter but should brace for below-average temperatures.

According to the Almanac, southern sections of British Columbia and Alberta can also expect the same crisp temperatures, so don’t forget to bring your winter gloves when you leave the house.

On the other hand, the most southern areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan will be experiencing a wet winter, with a few snowstorms interspersed with other types of precipitation.

Even though we’re just weeks away from the beginning of fall, some parts of Alberta are set to see a dusting of snow, with the forecast calling for August snow in Alberta’s mountain towns.

With files from Isabelle Docto