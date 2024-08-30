If you’ve been in Alberta for any length of time, you’ve likely heard about the province’s oldest feud: the rivalry between Calgary and Edmonton.

With Alberta becoming one of the fastest-growing provinces in Canada due to its relatively low cost of living and high quality of life, both Edmonton and Calgary are now hot spots for movers.

The rising population has impacted locals, from booming rent costs to overcrowded holiday spots like Banff.

If you’ve been considering moving, a post shared on Reddit this week has some people discussing the best city to move to.

The original post began with “Thank you, Calgary,” explaining that making the move from Edmonton was the best decision they made for their family.

“After living in Calgary for four months, it’s clear that moving here was the best decision for my family and me. Edmonton had become too unsafe, and the stress of living there was overwhelming. Fortunately, I had an opportunity to work in Calgary, and I’m so thankful I took it. The city has proven to be everything we hoped for—safe, vibrant, and full of life. It’s easy to see why Calgary ranks among the top 10 most livable cities in the world. The peace of mind and quality of life we’ve found here are invaluable, and we couldn’t be happier with our choice,” reads the post.

People were quick to jump into the discussion, confirming and challenging the poster’s overwhelmingly positive experience.

One point most people seemed to agree on, though, was the relatively low crime rate in Calgary compared to the capital city.

There was an exception, with people pointing out that the CTrain feels much less safe than the Edmonton LRT. If you don’t have a car and need to use public transportation to commute, Edmonton might be a better bet.

Others who have already made the move from both inside and outside Canada say Calgary is really a great city to live in, and it sometimes takes leaving for a while to appreciate it.

Despite the thread showing a lot of love for Calgary overall, people also jumped in to defend Edmonton, saying its river valley and parks system are much nicer than Calgary’s.

And, of course, there were some friendly jabs thrown around, too.

What do you think? Which city is the best to live in? Let us know in the comments!