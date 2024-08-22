A JonBenét Ramsey miniseries is filming soon in Calgary

A miniseries focused on the death of American child beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey will start filming in Calgary soon.

According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance, the project is summed up as “An exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case, the unsolved death of six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey” and is expected to explore in detail all possible suspects, per Deadline.

Ramsey was a child beauty pageant contestant from Boulder, Colorado, and was found dead in her family’s home in December 1996. The case gained intense media fascination and heavy scrutiny on the child’s parents; however, no one has ever been charged for the crime.

The miniseries’ writers include Richard LaGravenese, Harrison Query, and Tommy Wallach, and no casting information has been announced yet.

Production on the series is set to start in Calgary in early September and wrap up at the end of January 2025, per ACTRA Alberta.

The latter half of this year is shaping up to be an active one for the Alberta film industry. Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield are in Calgary to film the upcoming thriller/comedy Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay.

Another big film production is also set to roll in the fall. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall are among the producers of Howl, a film about a family dog and a wolf teaming up to beat the odds.