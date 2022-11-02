T&T Supermarket is one of the best grocery stores in Calgary.

The super-popular grocery chain announced back in March that a new location would be opening up in northwest Calgary.

Originally supposed to open sometime back in December 2021, the grand opening date was ultimately pushed. This highly anticipated new outpost will be located at 10 Sage Hill Plaza and it looks like it’ll be on Thursday, December 1.

This will also be the next store to introduce the new dessert bar concept, serving trendy treats from Taiwan like bubble tea, ice cream, and shaved snow ice in three different flavours: milk tea, matcha, and mango. It will be just the second T&T in Canada to offer this sweet service.

This new spot will mark the fourth location for Calgary, with one in Deerfoot Meadows, one in Harvest Hills Crossing, and the other in the Pacific Place Mall.

Specializing in primarily Asian foods and products, shoppers here are able to find authentic Chinese food and many of the most popular Asian snacks and beauty products that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere.

There are plenty of epic food options to try here.

The company had also announced that it will be opening a new Coquitlam store in addition to this Calgary one.

Earlier this year, T&T unveiled plans for its first Quebec location, which will be the biggest in Canada once it opens.

This is exciting news and we can’t wait to see the new space when it opens on December 1.

T&T Sage Hill

Address: 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary

Instagram