Hunny ice cream, a local micro creamery with a devoted following, is relaunching in Calgary.

This small team was started by, and is run by, two locals: Leesan and Sinyee. Together, they have created a sweet brand that sells delicious small-batch ice cream and ice bars with some truly incredible flavours.

The service launched back in 2020, with different flavours and choices available to try throughout the years. It’s been months since the Hunny team announced a new release, but that highly anticipated day is here.

Starting today, Tuesday, November 1, Hunny will be taking pre-orders on four delicious new flavours: pumpkin spice, black sesame, OG, and berry good match. Some are made with an original milk base, while others use a coconut-based recipe. Homemade compotes, fresh fruit, and unique pastes are all used in these creative versions of the popular treat.

This is the seventh iteration of the ice cream micro creamery that continues to grow a fan base of dessert-loving Calgarians.

It’s not always around, but when it is, it’s one of the best places to enjoy ice cream in Calgary.

It may be winter, but freshly made ice cream enjoyed in the warmth of home is still as comforting as dessert gets.

Place your orders quickly because these treats aren’t available all the time and they will sell out. Check out the Instagram page to see how you can order.

