T&T Supermarket is opening a new location in Coquitlam
Mar 3 2022, 7:06 pm
T&T Supermarket is officially opening its new location in Metro Vancouver later this year.
The super-popular grocery chain will be opening a new Coquitlam location at the intersection of Lougheed and King Edward at 1085 Woolridge Street.
This new store will be the brand’s second in Coquitlam. T&T currently operates a store in town at 2740-2929 Barnet Highway.
The company announced that it will be opening a new Calgary store in addition to this Coquitlam one.
Earlier this year, T&T also unveiled plans for its first Quebec location, which will be the biggest in Canada once it opens.
T&T Supermarket Coquitlam
Address: 1085 Woolridge Street, Coquitlam