FoodDevelopmentUrbanizedRestaurant Openings

T&T Supermarket is opening a new location in Coquitlam

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 3 2022, 7:06 pm
T&T Supermarket is opening a new location in Coquitlam
T&T Supermarket/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale
Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar

Cocktails, Italian

Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
The Park Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Park Pub
KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA

Asian, Japanese

KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA

T&T Supermarket is officially opening its new location in Metro Vancouver later this year.

The super-popular grocery chain will be opening a new Coquitlam location at the intersection of Lougheed and King Edward at 1085 Woolridge Street.

This new store will be the brand’s second in Coquitlam. T&T currently operates a store in town at 2740-2929 Barnet Highway.

The company announced that it will be opening a new Calgary store in addition to this Coquitlam one.

Earlier this year, T&T also unveiled plans for its first Quebec location, which will be the biggest in Canada once it opens.

T&T Supermarket Coquitlam

Address: 1085 Woolridge Street, Coquitlam

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Development
+ Urbanized
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT