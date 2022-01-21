Canada's largest T&T Supermarket to open in Montreal

Today T&T Supermarkets announced that their very first Quebec store would be located in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough, at 300 Sainte-Croix Avenue.

In a press release, the Asian Canadian grocery chain, which is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, says their new Montreal store will measure more than 6500 square meters, making it the largest of all their Canadian locations.

CEO Tina Lee says customer suggestions played a large part in the decision for the large store’s location.

“I want to thank all the customers who reached out to us to extend a warm invitation, and who gave helpful suggestions on where we should locate our new store. This customer feedback gave us confidence that we would attract customers from all around the city, so it is important that we have great highway access. Selecting this particular building also meant that we could give customers in the Greater Montreal area the best T&T shopping experience we know how to offer.”

T&T says the store, which is set to open this December, “will create more than 300 jobs locally.”

Recruitment is already underway for store department heads, store assistant department heads and store department supervisors. T&T says the ideal candidate lives in Montreal and speaks French. Training will be conducted in Ottawa.