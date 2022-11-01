Fuwa Fuwa, a popular Japanese pancake restaurant, is opening an exciting new location in Calgary next month.

Coming to the CF Chinook Centre mall, the website states that it will be opening sometime this month. It might take a little longer than that, since the highly anticipated University District outpost is set to open on November 5.

That new location will be joining some fantastic new spots, like Borough Bar and Banquet Bar. The first outpost recently opened in Kensington, at 1111 Kensington Road NW.

This chain is known for unbelievably soft and airy pancakes, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The name means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese and the pancakes are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.

These pancakes are made by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, which is how they get their souffle-like quality. Also like a souffle, the pancakes are cooked slowly at a low temperature.

It’s a delicate process that combines soufflé and traditional pancake cooking techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind item that Calgary will lose it over.

The Fuwa Fuwa Signature is served with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

Pancakes are the way to go here, but there are also extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

This will be an amazing new place to grab a bite while at the mall for a shop or a movie. CF Chinook Centre is becoming quite a culinary destination, with the fantastic new Surfy Surfy becoming quite a hit.

Stay tuned for updates on an exact opening date for this sweet new spot.

Fuwa Fuwa – CF Chinook Centre

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Instagram