Neighbour Coffee, a very popular spot for so much more than just coffee, recently opened its newest location in Calgary.

This cafe is the sister concept to Our Daily Brett, a boutique market that’s also one of the best spots for lunch and brunch in Calgary.

There’s already one Neighbour Coffee, located at 4038 16th Street SW, and this new spot is located in the bustling Inglewood community at 1327 9th Avenue SE. Even better? It’s also directly beside the hip new speakeasy bar Business and Pleasure.

Serving coffee from a rich espresso program, soft serve ice cream, breakfast, lunch, and more, this is a much-loved neighbourhood spot that can now be enjoyed in an all-new community.

The cafe side of things offers a wide selection of espresso, cold brew, drip coffee, specialty drinks, a smoothie bar, and more.

The menu is simple but has it all, blurring the lines between an over-the-counter coffee space and a brunch restaurant.

The food menu is split into five different categories: sourdough toasts, breakfast bowls, sandwiches, tostadas, and salads.

Ricotta toast with truffle wildflower honey, creamy ricotta, and toasted almonds is one of many fantastic dishes, along with others like the green eggs and yams bowl, tandoori chicken salad sandwich, chicken Tinga tostada, and house salad, to name a few.

There are often feature items, specials, and night pop-ups at this cafe, which is the most exciting part about being a regular here.

Neighbour Coffee – Inglewood

Address: 1327 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

