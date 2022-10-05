T&T Supermarket teases the opening of its brand new Calgary location

T&T Supermarket is one of the best grocery stores in Calgary.

The super-popular grocery chain announced back in March that a new location would be opening in northwest Calgary.

Originally supposed to open sometime back in December, the grand opening date was ultimately pushed. This new outpost will be located at 10 Sage Hill Plaza and it looks like it’ll be opening soon.

This new spot will mark the fourth location for Calgary, with one in Deerfoot Meadows, one in Harvest Hills Crossing, and the other in the Pacific Place Mall.

Specializing in primarily Asian foods and products, shoppers here are able to find authentic Chinese food and many of the most popular Asian snacks and beauty products that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere.

There are plenty of epic food options to try here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Lee (@tinalee_tnt)

The company had also announced that it will be opening a new Coquitlam store in addition to this Calgary one.

Earlier this year, T&T also unveiled plans for its first Quebec location, which will be the biggest in Canada once it opens.

Stay tuned for all updates on this long-awaited opening.

T&T Sage Hill

Address: 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary

Instagram