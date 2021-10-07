10 places to get Thanksgiving dinner takeout in Calgary

Let’s be real, we all love devouring Thanksgiving dinner, but not everyone enjoys making it.

And truly, there’s never been a better year to get a turkey day meal to-go, if you ask us.

If you still want to celebrate with a holiday meal at home, but don’t want to commit to prepping, cooking, and cleaning up – we’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 of the best places to get a delicious Thanksgiving dinner takeout in Calgary this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth’s Chris Calgary (@ruthschrisyyc)

Experience a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner with Ruth’s “Sides To Go” menu, featuring everything you could possibly want to go along with your turkey, including sausage & herb stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans with roasted garlic, mac & cheese, salads, and more.

When: Available by preorder for Sunday, October 10

Cost: Starting at $20

Address: #294 – 115 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-246-3636

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flower & Wolf Calgary (@flowerandwolfcalgary)

Enjoy Flower & Wolf’s Turkey To-Go meal this holiday weekend, with a roasted brined Alberta turkey and sides like roasted pumpkin soup, honey glazed root vegetables, and pumpkin pie tarts with molasses vanilla whipped cream for six or 12 people. For an additional cost, you can add on even more options, such as broccoli & cheddar gratin and hazelnut cheesecake with cranberry glaze.

When: October 9, 10, and 11

Cost: Dinner for six is $249, dinner for 12 is $449

Address: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-517-6666

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunterra Market (@sunterramarket)

Sunterra is offering both Thanksgiving Feasts and Meal Kits this turkey day, depending on the number of people you’re looking to serve and the inclusions you want. Meal Kits serve people, and you can choose from the Stuffed Turkey Breast Meal Kit or the Soleterra d’Italia Modena Ham Meal Kit. Thanksgiving Feasts are available per person, and each includes a soup, salad, and dessert, with your choice of four entrees.

When: Thanksgiving Feasts available for delivery or pickup October 8 to 11, and Meal Kits available for free curbside pickup or $8 delivery from October 1 to 11.

Cost: Feasts starting at $25.99 per person, Meal Kits from $69.99 for four people

Address: 803 49th Avenue SW, Calgary (Britannia)

Phone: 403-287-0553

Address: +15 level, 855 2nd Street SW, Calgary (Bankers Hall)

Phone: 403-269-3610

Address: 1851 Sirocco Drive S.W, Calgary (West Market Square)

Phone: 403-266-3049

Address: 2536 Kensington Road NW, Calgary (Kensington)

Phone: 403-685-1535

Address: 200 12th Avenue SE, Calgary (Keynote)

Phone: 403-261-6772

Address: 200 1851 Sirocco Drive SW, Calgary (catering office)

Phone: 403-263-9759

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Guild (@theguildcalgary)

The Guild’s take-home Thanksgiving dinner comes with your choice of salad, citrus & herb brined turkey two ways, five side dishes, including sage & brioche turkey stuffing and roasted broccolini with brown butter, and individual pecan pies. Meals can be purchased to serve two or four people.

When: Preorder by 5 pm on October 7; for pickup from October 8 to 10

Cost: $120 for two people, $220 for four people

Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-770-2313

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earls Kitchen + Bar (@earlsrestaurant)

This Canadian chain boasts a delicious takeout Thanksgiving feast, featuring a turkey dinner with all the fixin’s. The ready-to-heat meal includes oven-roasted turkey breast, buttery mashed potatoes, airy country bread with bacon dressing, green beans and carrots, delicata squash, and plenty of cranberry sauce and gravy to go around.

When: Preorder by October 8, for pickup from October 9 to 11

Cost: Available in individual servings for $29, or as a family-style dinner for four at $105. Pumpkin pie can be added on for $10.50 per slice, or $30 for a whole pie, including chantilly cream.

Address: 1110 16th Avenue NW, Calgary (16th Avenue)

Phone: 403-289-2566

Address: 315 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, (Bankers Hall)

Phone: 403-265-3275

Address: #3030 – 23rd Street NE, Calgary (Barlow Trail)

Phone: 403-291-6700

Address: 2401 4th Street SW, Calgary (Tin Palace)

Phone: 403-228-4141

Address: #605 – 5005 Dalhousie Drive NW, Calgary (Dalhousie)

Phone: 403-247-1143

Address: #200 – 5155 130th Avenue SE, Calgary (Shephard Flats)

Phone: 403-255-3275

Address: 10640 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary (Willow Park)

Phone: 403-278-7860

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

The Calgary Zoo’s Fall Harvest Dinner is available this weekend, with everything you need for a four-course, seasonal dinner at home. The meal includes caesar salad, a roasted turkey, rosemary mashed potato, roasted acorn squash, pumpkin pie, and more. Spend the day with family and friends, instead of in the kitchen!

When: available for pickup between 2 and 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 10, or Monday, October 11

Cost: Dinner for 6 people is $220, dinner for 10 people is $330

Address: Pick up orders from the Calgary Zoo South Security building, located at 1300 Zoo Road NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-232-9300

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embarcadero Wine & Oyster Bar (@embarcaderooysterbar)

Dive in to Embarcadero’s Thanksgiving dinner, with your choice of starter, roasted Winter’s free-range turkey, six sides, including cranberry pear sauce and sausage apple stuffing, and a chocolate and pumpkin truffle with shaved coconut and ginger buttercream for dessert.

When: October 10 and 11

Cost: Three courses for $34, or $26 for the turkey and sides only

Address: 208 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-0848

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Blackfoot (@hotelblackfoot)

Warm and ready for you at arrival, let Hotel Blackfoot take care of everything for you this Thanksgiving, from the salad to the turkey to dessert. Items are served warm in oven-ready containers, including a roast turkey, honey-dilled baby carrots, whipped potato, orange cranberry sauce, and pumpkin flan, and plenty of other seasonal dishes.

When: Pickup from noon to 7 pm, October 8 to 11

Cost: $385 for eight to 10 people

Address: 5940 Blackfoot Trail SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-259-1705

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

Go old-school with a turkey day meal from Heritage Park. The Traditional Turkey Dinner Kit is comprised of Alberta Bakery’s harvest loaf, maple squash soup with candied pumpkin seeds, pumpkin pie from the Selkirk, and bourbon brined roast turkey breast. There are also all the Thanksgiving classics included, with stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, gravy, and cranberry sauce in the kit.

When: Pickup the afternoon of October 9 or 10

Cost: $76 for two people

Address: 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Phone: 403-268-8500

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rouge Inglewood (@rougerestaurant)

The [email protected] Thanksgiving Meal Kit comes with everything you need to enjoy the holiday meal, without all the work. The feast offers a four-course meal with roasted squash 7 sweet potato salad, lamb meatballs, turkey and all the fixin’s, and pumpkin pudding chômeur to top it all off.

When: For pickup by 5 pm on October 8 or 9

Cost: $65 per person, sold in multiples of two

Address: 1240 8th Avenue SE

Phone: 403-531-2767

Facebook | Instagram