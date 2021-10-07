10 places to get Thanksgiving dinner takeout in Calgary
Let’s be real, we all love devouring Thanksgiving dinner, but not everyone enjoys making it.
And truly, there’s never been a better year to get a turkey day meal to-go, if you ask us.
If you still want to celebrate with a holiday meal at home, but don’t want to commit to prepping, cooking, and cleaning up – we’ve got you covered.
Here are 10 of the best places to get a delicious Thanksgiving dinner takeout in Calgary this weekend.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
View this post on Instagram
Experience a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner with Ruth’s “Sides To Go” menu, featuring everything you could possibly want to go along with your turkey, including sausage & herb stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans with roasted garlic, mac & cheese, salads, and more.
When: Available by preorder for Sunday, October 10
Cost: Starting at $20
Address: #294 – 115 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-246-3636
Flower & Wolf
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy Flower & Wolf’s Turkey To-Go meal this holiday weekend, with a roasted brined Alberta turkey and sides like roasted pumpkin soup, honey glazed root vegetables, and pumpkin pie tarts with molasses vanilla whipped cream for six or 12 people. For an additional cost, you can add on even more options, such as broccoli & cheddar gratin and hazelnut cheesecake with cranberry glaze.
When: October 9, 10, and 11
Cost: Dinner for six is $249, dinner for 12 is $449
Address: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-517-6666
Sunterra Market
View this post on Instagram
Sunterra is offering both Thanksgiving Feasts and Meal Kits this turkey day, depending on the number of people you’re looking to serve and the inclusions you want. Meal Kits serve people, and you can choose from the Stuffed Turkey Breast Meal Kit or the Soleterra d’Italia Modena Ham Meal Kit. Thanksgiving Feasts are available per person, and each includes a soup, salad, and dessert, with your choice of four entrees.
When: Thanksgiving Feasts available for delivery or pickup October 8 to 11, and Meal Kits available for free curbside pickup or $8 delivery from October 1 to 11.
Cost: Feasts starting at $25.99 per person, Meal Kits from $69.99 for four people
Address: 803 49th Avenue SW, Calgary (Britannia)
Phone: 403-287-0553
Address: +15 level, 855 2nd Street SW, Calgary (Bankers Hall)
Phone: 403-269-3610
Address: 1851 Sirocco Drive S.W, Calgary (West Market Square)
Phone: 403-266-3049
Address: 2536 Kensington Road NW, Calgary (Kensington)
Phone: 403-685-1535
Address: 200 12th Avenue SE, Calgary (Keynote)
Phone: 403-261-6772
Address: 200 1851 Sirocco Drive SW, Calgary (catering office)
Phone: 403-263-9759
The Guild
View this post on Instagram
The Guild’s take-home Thanksgiving dinner comes with your choice of salad, citrus & herb brined turkey two ways, five side dishes, including sage & brioche turkey stuffing and roasted broccolini with brown butter, and individual pecan pies. Meals can be purchased to serve two or four people.
When: Preorder by 5 pm on October 7; for pickup from October 8 to 10
Cost: $120 for two people, $220 for four people
Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-770-2313
Earl’s Kitchen + Bar
View this post on Instagram
This Canadian chain boasts a delicious takeout Thanksgiving feast, featuring a turkey dinner with all the fixin’s. The ready-to-heat meal includes oven-roasted turkey breast, buttery mashed potatoes, airy country bread with bacon dressing, green beans and carrots, delicata squash, and plenty of cranberry sauce and gravy to go around.
When: Preorder by October 8, for pickup from October 9 to 11
Cost: Available in individual servings for $29, or as a family-style dinner for four at $105. Pumpkin pie can be added on for $10.50 per slice, or $30 for a whole pie, including chantilly cream.
Address: 1110 16th Avenue NW, Calgary (16th Avenue)
Phone: 403-289-2566
Address: 315 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, (Bankers Hall)
Phone: 403-265-3275
Address: #3030 – 23rd Street NE, Calgary (Barlow Trail)
Phone: 403-291-6700
Address: 2401 4th Street SW, Calgary (Tin Palace)
Phone: 403-228-4141
Address: #605 – 5005 Dalhousie Drive NW, Calgary (Dalhousie)
Phone: 403-247-1143
Address: #200 – 5155 130th Avenue SE, Calgary (Shephard Flats)
Phone: 403-255-3275
Address: 10640 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary (Willow Park)
Phone: 403-278-7860
Calgary Zoo
View this post on Instagram
The Calgary Zoo’s Fall Harvest Dinner is available this weekend, with everything you need for a four-course, seasonal dinner at home. The meal includes caesar salad, a roasted turkey, rosemary mashed potato, roasted acorn squash, pumpkin pie, and more. Spend the day with family and friends, instead of in the kitchen!
When: available for pickup between 2 and 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 10, or Monday, October 11
Cost: Dinner for 6 people is $220, dinner for 10 people is $330
Address: Pick up orders from the Calgary Zoo South Security building, located at 1300 Zoo Road NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-232-9300
Embarcadero Wine & Oyster Bar
View this post on Instagram
Dive in to Embarcadero’s Thanksgiving dinner, with your choice of starter, roasted Winter’s free-range turkey, six sides, including cranberry pear sauce and sausage apple stuffing, and a chocolate and pumpkin truffle with shaved coconut and ginger buttercream for dessert.
When: October 10 and 11
Cost: Three courses for $34, or $26 for the turkey and sides only
Address: 208 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-263-0848
Hotel Blackfoot
View this post on Instagram
Warm and ready for you at arrival, let Hotel Blackfoot take care of everything for you this Thanksgiving, from the salad to the turkey to dessert. Items are served warm in oven-ready containers, including a roast turkey, honey-dilled baby carrots, whipped potato, orange cranberry sauce, and pumpkin flan, and plenty of other seasonal dishes.
When: Pickup from noon to 7 pm, October 8 to 11
Cost: $385 for eight to 10 people
Address: 5940 Blackfoot Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-259-1705
Heritage Park Historical Village
View this post on Instagram
Go old-school with a turkey day meal from Heritage Park. The Traditional Turkey Dinner Kit is comprised of Alberta Bakery’s harvest loaf, maple squash soup with candied pumpkin seeds, pumpkin pie from the Selkirk, and bourbon brined roast turkey breast. There are also all the Thanksgiving classics included, with stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, gravy, and cranberry sauce in the kit.
When: Pickup the afternoon of October 9 or 10
Cost: $76 for two people
Address: 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Phone: 403-268-8500
Rouge
View this post on Instagram
The [email protected] Thanksgiving Meal Kit comes with everything you need to enjoy the holiday meal, without all the work. The feast offers a four-course meal with roasted squash 7 sweet potato salad, lamb meatballs, turkey and all the fixin’s, and pumpkin pudding chômeur to top it all off.
When: For pickup by 5 pm on October 8 or 9
Cost: $65 per person, sold in multiples of two
Address: 1240 8th Avenue SE
Phone: 403-531-2767