A Taste of Nigeria, an annual festival celebrating Nigeria’s independence and exhibiting the art, history, and culture there, is coming to Calgary this month.

Kicking off on Saturday, October 15, this one-day-only food and entertainment event will be held at the Shepard Community Hall, with early bird tickets selling for $12, and $25 at the door, with kids getting in for free.

There is plenty of fun upcoming October food events in Calgary, and this one seems like one of the best.

A Taste of Nigeria in Calgary looks to be a celebration through food, dance, music, and fashion.

And of course, there will be several food kiosks to try the cuisine of Nigeria. Known for dishes like Jollof rice, soups, stews, and so much more, this is a culinary event you don’t want to miss out on.

For all other information regarding this culture fest, visit the website.

Get your early bird tickets right now for this unique event.

A Taste of Nigeria

When: Saturday, October 15, from 12 to 7 pm

Where: 10800 84th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $12 early bird, $25 at the door, free for kids

