It’s the long weekend which is great because there is a lot to choose from with tons of unique festivals plus a late night at the zoo!

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Stay up late with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

What: During long weekends the Calgary Zoo stays open late! It’s just like a regular trip to the zoo only later. The Kitamba Cafe stays open so you can have dinner there while you enjoy the cool animals around the zoo.

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

When: July 29 – 30

Time: extended from 5 pm to 8 pm

Be part of a fun festival in Inglewood!

What: It’s been postponed for two years, but the Inglewood Sunfest is coming back with a lot of options for people to check out. Taking place on July 30th it will feature performances from local artists, circus performers, and comedians. This family-friendly event will feature a beer garden with live performances. People can also expect to see vaudeville classics, circus comedy, and championship juggling. The festival will also feature a dance stage featuring cultural dances from around the world.

Where: Between 11th and 14th streets on 9th Avenue SE

When: July 30

Time: 11 am to 6 pm (street festival) the show continues until 8 pm in the family-friendly Beer Gardens

Admission: Free but attendees are encouraged to bring cash to show the performers just how much they loved the show!

Check out the unique Tour de Bowness race and festival

What: For the adventurous in the group the 19th annual Tour de Bowness race takes to the street. Around 300 cyclists take part in Alberta’s largest amateur bike race. Participants will start at Bow Cycle and work their way through the area at 70 km/hr. For those who prefer keeping their two feet planted on the ground, you can enjoy the 10th annual Tour de Bowness festival. Take in some local entertainment while enjoying the food trucks, retail vendors, and activities for the kids. The restaurants in the area will have their patios open with some festival deals to enjoy.

The festival has been running since Bowness celebrated its 100th anniversary back in 2011.

Where: Bowness Road NW

When: August 1

Time: Race: 9 am – 4 pm, Festival: 10 am – 5 pm

Admission: Free

Go back in time with Heritage Day at Heritage Park

What: Fill up a Heritage Day Adventure Passport by working through their 1910 experience and have a chance to win an annual family pass to the park. At Heritage Square Plaza there will be performances from Ukrainian dancers along with the Chinook Country Line Dancers and the Brown Bear Dance and Drum Group at the Didsbury Bandstand. You can also check out family-themed games around the park, along with lumber carving demonstrations.

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

When: August 1

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Admission: Free

Take in creativity without limits at the Calgary Fringe Festival

What: Celebrating creative freedom, Calgary’s Fringe Fest is a unique, affordable theatre experience in the city. A full week of uncensored theatre that provides an unforgettable experience for everyone who checks it out.

Where: Various venues across the city

When: July 29 – August 6

Admission: Varies based on the event

See the world-famous Hamilton

What: This is your chance to be in the room where it happens! With music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, check out the story of Alexander Hamilton all month at the Jube. See the show about the revolution that started a revolution of its own in musical theatre.

When: On until July 31

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW Cost: Depends on the show

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Avenue is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th ave.

When: – Live DJ in the park from DJ Jack Fowle, July 29, 6 to 8 pm

– Live music in the park from Lulahh n’ the Classic Crew, July 30, 1 to 4 .m

– Live entertainment in the park from Arthur Murray Dance Studio, July 30, 2 to 3 pm

– Fitness in the park, row class with Move, July 31, 9:30 to 10:30 am

– Classical music in the park from Palladio Music, July 31, 12:30 to 2:30 pm

– Live music from Lulahh N’ the Classic Crew, Peter Boyce, and Serges Soucy, August 1 6 to 8 pm

Where: Tomkins Park, (17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW)

Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go

What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.

When: On until August 7

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free (donations available)

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: On until July 31

Where: Telus Spark – 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Cost: $29

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children