It just makes sense: Heritage Park ready for a big Heritage Day

Jul 26 2022, 6:31 pm
Heritage Park/Facebook
It seems like a perfect match: going to Heritage Park for Heritage Day. Well, the park agrees and has a full day planned for the holiday.

Fill up a Heritage Day Adventure Passport by working through their 1910 experience and have a chance to win an annual family pass to the park.

At Heritage Square Plaza there will be performances from Ukrainian dancers along with the Chinook Country Line Dancers and the Brown Bear Dance and Drum Group at the Didsbury Bandstand.

“Heritage Day is a day for us to look back and appreciate the many contributions made by the cultural communities that make up Alberta,” says Dominic Terry, strategic communications manager at Heritage Park. “It’s a day for us to stand and be proud of the community we’ve built together.”

You can also check out family-themed games around the park, along with lumber carving demonstrations.

 

