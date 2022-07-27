Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and other areas of Southern Alberta with 30°C temperatures returning.

They send these warnings out when daytime temperatures are expected to reach the 30s while nighttime temps are forecasted to stay above 15°C.

The daytime high is set to hover around 30°C until at least next Tuesday, with the peak expected on the holiday Monday at 31°C.

Environment Canada says anyone in the city should consider rescheduling any outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day. Additionally, they advise drinking lots of water and non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages.

They also remind people to take lots of breaks from the heat by spending time in cool, indoor settings.

Environment Canada says to monitor for symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Pay attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and anyone with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, as well as outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated. A reminder to check for any infants or pets in your vehicle before exiting as you should not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Showers in the forecast could help cool things down a little bit before we start to see the lows dip below 15°C Sunday and Monday night.