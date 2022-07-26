EventsFall Events

John Mulaney coming to Calgary this fall on his "From Scratch" tour

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jul 26 2022, 6:49 pm
John Mulaney coming to Calgary this fall on his "From Scratch" tour
John Mulaney/Facebook
Calling all comedy fans! John Mulaney will be in Calgary this fall with his From Scratch tour!

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian is performing at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, October 15 at 8 pm.

Mulaney’s From Scratch show is presented by Just For Laughs, with the tour playing to sell-out crowds across North America.

 

In 2018, Mulaney travelled the United States and Canada with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

John Mulaney

@JohnMulaney/Instagram

The WGA award winner is also renowned for starring on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway, for hosting Saturday Night Live five times, and for his roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mulaney also stars in the recently-released reboot of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus alongside Andy Samberg.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney/Facebook

From Scratch will also be stopping in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Friday, October 14.

John Mulaney

When: October 15, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

