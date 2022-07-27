Start your engines, Calgary! Monster Jam, an epic monster truck show, is coming to the city next month.

This year’s tour is gearing up for another stadium competition event when it makes its appearance at the Stampede Grandstand on August 21 and 22, 2022.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience is scheduled for Saturday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favourite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

Pit Passes for the VIP experience are available for $20.

Motorsports fans will be able to check out high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound monster trucks go head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions motoring at max speeds of 110km/h.

Grab your tickets and earbuds and prepare for some engine roaring, car crunching action in YYC.

Monster Jam Calgary

When: August 20 and 21, 2022

Where: Stampede Grandstand – 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

With files from Laine Mitchell