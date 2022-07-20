After a two-year hiatus, a popular festival is coming back to Calgary

It’s been postponed for two years but the Inglewood Sunfest is coming back with a lot of options for people to check out.

Taking place on July 31st it will feature performances from local artists, circus performers, and comedians.

“After the last two years we realized that Calgarians are craving unique in-person experiences and frankly a good laugh,” said Jennifer Rempel, Inglewood Sunfest event producer. “Circus acts and talented entertainers are always what make Sunfest such an extraordinary family-friendly event so we decided to expand our programming to include everything from International circus artists to dance groups and of course set the stage for many of our favourite local singers and musicians.”

This family-friendly event will feature a beer garden with live performances. People can also expect to see vaudeville classics, circus comedy, and championship juggling.

The festival will also feature a dance stage featuring cultural dances from around the world.

Admission is free but you’re is encouraged to bring cash to show the performers how much you appreciate them.

Inglewood Sunfest

Where: Between 11th and 14th streets on 9th Avenue SE

When: July 30

Time: 11 am to 6 pm (street festival) the show continues until 8 pm in the family-friendly Beer Gardens

Admission: Free but attendees are encouraged to bring cash to show the performers just how much they loved the show!