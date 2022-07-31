12 things to do in Calgary this week: August 1 to 7

The first week of August is a busy one in Calgary with a Drag legend coming to town, some unique festivals, and tons of events on the legendary 17th Ave.

Here are 12 things to do this week in Calgary:

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Ave is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Ave. This week, you can check out a free art class featuring Pollock-style painting, an outdoor row class with Move, and live entertainment including a DJ, classical performers, dancers and more! Plus, there’s plenty of free seating in the park, and proximity to all your favourite 17th Ave restaurants for pre and post-event eats!

When:

August 1 – Live music from Lulahh N’ the Classic Crew, Peter Boyce, and Serges Soucy, 6 to 8 pm

August 3 – Live music from Aaron Young, 6 to 8 pm

August 5 – Live DJ, 6 to 8 pm

August 6 – Live music from saxophonist, CK Sax, 1 to 4 pm; Jet Dance performance, 2 to 3 pm

August 7 – Fitness class featuring BodyCombat brought to you by GoodLife Fitness, 9:30 to 10:30 am; Classical music from Calgary Concert Opera, 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Ave SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the Park)

Check out the unique Tour de Bowness race and festival

What: For the adventurous in the group, the 19th annual Tour de Bowness race takes to the streets on August 1. Around 300 cyclists take part in Alberta’s largest amateur bike race. Participants will start at Bow Cycle and work their way through the area at 70 km/hr. For those who prefer keeping their two feet planted on the ground, you can enjoy the 10th annual Tour de Bowness festival. Take in some local entertainment while enjoying the food trucks, retail vendors, and activities for the kids. The restaurants in the area will have their patios open with some festival deals to enjoy.

The festival has been running since Bowness celebrated its 100th anniversary back in 2011.

Where: Bowness Road NW

When: August 1

Time: Race, 9 am to 4 pm; Festival, 10 am to 5 pm

Admission: Free

Go back in time with Heritage Day at Heritage Park

What: Fill up a Heritage Day Adventure Passport by working through their 1910 experience and have a chance to win an annual family pass to the park. At Heritage Square Plaza there will be performances from Ukrainian dancers along with the Chinook Country Line Dancers and the Brown Bear Dance and Drum Group at the Didsbury Bandstand. You can also check out family-themed games around the park, along with lumber carving demonstrations.

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

When: August 1

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Admission: $29.95

See Drag Race royalty with Violet Chachki

What: The season seven winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race brings her show to the Palace Theatre in Calgary. Check out her sophisticated performance art and her blend of striptease, aerial acrobatics, and fetish aesthetics.

Where: The Palace Theatre – 219 8 Avenue SW

When: August 2

Time: 8 pm

Admission: $50 +

Bring your appetite for Taste of Calgary

What: Returning after two years for its 25th year, Taste of Calgary will take place over four days, from August 4 to 7, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place. This will be the same tasty event that Calgarians know and love but in an exciting new location — Calgary Parking Authority’s Lot #6.

Where: Calgary Parking Authority’s Lot #6 – 311 8 Street SW

When: August 4 to 7

Cost: Free

Take in creativity without limits at the Calgary Fringe Festival

What: Celebrating creative freedom, Calgary’s Fringe Fest is a unique, affordable theatre experience in the city. A full week of uncensored theatre that provides an unforgettable experience for everyone who checks it out.

Where: Various venues across the city

When: July 29 to August 6

Admission: Varies based on the event

Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go

What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.

When: July 8 to August 7

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free (donations available)

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: Opens July 1 at 10 am

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Take in some Music in the Plaza

What: The shows will take place inside Heritage Park at the historic Didsbury bandstand, where attendees can come together with a safe and comfortable amount of wide-open space. Enjoy some of the best acts the local music scene has to offer. As always, rain or shine, the show will go on. From folk to funk and country to Celtic, this year’s line-up of FREE concerts offers something to suit any taste.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Free

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)