6 must-try food dishes at Taste of Calgary this year (PHOTOS)

Taste of Calgary 2022 is nearly here!

Returning for its 25th year, Taste of Calgary will take place over four days, from August 4 to 7, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

This will be the same tasty event that Calgarians know and love but in an exciting new location — Calgary Parking Authority’s Lot #6.

We can’t wait, especially since the menus for this year’s event were just announced.

There will be returning favourites, like the bannock platter with berry sauce from Kokom’s Bannock Kitchen, the Spicy Chicken & Cheese Sesame Donut from Pure Modern Asian Kitchen, and the Jerk Tofu from Simply Irie, to name a few.

What’s incredibly exciting year after year is discovering new dishes to try out.

Here are six new dishes at this year’s Taste of Calgary you have to try.

Maritime Lobster Roll

Blowers and Grafton

Blowers & Grafton is a Canadian East Coast-inspired street food and bar eatery.

This year, the team will be showcasing the best of a maritime staple: the decadent lobster roll.

The Creamy One

CHUNK’D

Known for its hefty cookies loaded with M&Ms, chocolate chips, candy-coated pieces, and peanut butter cups, the team will be serving up one of the most popular cookies in the lineup: The Creamy One.

It’s a creamy, stuffed, cookies n’ creme monster.

Crispy Buffalo Chick’n Burger (Vegan)

VBurger

Offering up 100% plant-based grub, such as burgers, fries, drool-worthy milkshakes, sundaes, soft serve cones, and even cookie ice cream sandos, the team has something special in store for the foodie festival.

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or a meat-lover, you should seek out this new Crispy Buffalo Chick’n Burger.

Cotton Candy Ice Cream

Foothills Creamery

Foothills Creamery is a well-known ice cream brand and what sweeter way to cool down at the fest than with a cotton candy flavoured option.

Canadian Boreal Gin

The Fort Distillery

Sure it might not technically be a food dish, but it’s still a great product and a great reason to get excited.

If you’re looking for a unique, local alcoholic drink to sip on, then search no further.

5 Cheese Soft Pretzel

Fantasy Donuts and Pretzels

The family-owned donut and pretzel shop has been around for four years now, and they’ve built quite a following.

The resto is returning for another year with the same dish: the delicious and extravagant soft pretzel made with five different kinds of cheese.