4 must-try experiences in Calgary's University District this fall 

Anyone else love finding a little enclave within a city that has a unique vibe and lots of cool stores, eateries, and green spaces to explore for a day? Yea, us too.

The pandemic reminded us that it’s sometimes preferable to discover what’s right in your own backyard, rather than always jetting off to see some other part of the world. Some days there’s nothing better than meandering around these soon-to-be-discovered local areas sampling coffee, food, or simply living like a tourist.

It helps when the place you live has a bustling Retail Main Street where new eateries and stores are opening regularly and a selection of green spaces where you can enjoy the outdoors in the inner-city.

Cue Calgary’s sustainably planned University District, 2022 winner of Canada’s Best Growing Community award, which is quickly becoming one of the city’s premier communities for living, dining, and entertainment. Eateries and other businesses are frequently being added to this developing community, along with a variety of new stores — the most recent additions this year include The Alley Bubble Tea, Borough Bar + Grill, The Canadian Brewhouse, the Banquet Bar, Plantlife Cannabis, Staples, Cobs Bread, the Hearing Loss Clinic, and Bottoms Up Scrubs.

Ahead of your next trip to Calgary’s vibrant and walkable University District, we’ve compiled four must-try visitor experiences coming in the fall.

Check out the annual block party

Retail Main Street along University Avenue will be activated with live entertainment and activities on Sunday, September 18 from 1 to 4 pm in celebration of the community. Visitors will be treated to University District’s unique community feel as they stroll through the street while enjoying the ambience created by the music, roaming performers, and retailers. The kids can enjoy a KidZone and there will be a selection of outdoor patios, contests and special one-day promotions from University District retailers. The icing on the cake? Free parking.

Visit the Retail Main Street

The opening of Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Pancakes, which claims to be the largest soufflé pancake and dessert café in North America, is sure to cause a stir in University District this fall. The popular pancake house is set to add to the range of culinary delights currently on the Retail Main Street along University Avenue.

For those looking to spruce up for a special occasion (or just because) Foxy Box Wax Bar, which offers laser hair removal and full body waxing in a comfortable and inclusive environment, and Almond Nail Bar are to open their doors this fall.

Head to the night market

This is the perfect spot for pottering through the stalls from a curated selection of over 20 local artisans and vendors on Wednesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 28, from 5 to 9 pm, at University District’s Retail Main Street Central Plaza (located between Village Ice Cream and Cineplex VIP Cinemas).

Your kids are sure to be entertained too, with performers mingling among visitors on the sidewalks.

There’s no need to worry about parking because you can avail of three hours complimentary parking in the underground parkade at Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Save-On-Foods, and the surface lot south of the Discovery Centre.

Visit Central Commons Park

Central Commons Park is a highly anticipated three-acre park opening this fall. It was designed to create connection and to be a gathering place for residents and visitors to rest, relax, and feel the ambience of the district, no matter what season.

The park’s ice rink will be perfect for skating in the winter and swim trunks in summer. It will be equipped with a splash pad and cooling system to keep everyone cool on the days when the mercury is rising.

Central Commons Park is expected to become the heart of the community with concerts and events to keep residents and visitors entertained, plus there will be plenty of picnic tables, BBQ pits, outdoor fire areas, and patio space to host your outdoor events with family and friends.

The thoughtfully designed community has a variety of open green spaces, dog parks, and playgrounds including the Northwest Commons Park, which boasts an inclusive playground complete with a community ping pong table and giant chess board.

If you are interested in visiting Calgary’s University District or learning more about planned developments and business openings, check out the University District website. To learn more about future residential developments in the University District, keep an eye out for an event taking place on Saturday, September 17 from 12 to 5 pm to launch Rohit Communities — University District’s newest builder — to the community.