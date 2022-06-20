The Alley bubble tea shop, one of Calgary’s most popular spots for the trendy drink, opened a brand new location in YYC.

This is the fourth location for the popular brand, opening in the vibrant University District. There are also three outposts in Edmonton and several others in Quebec, Ontario, and BC.

Known for serving up high-quality tea drinks and specializing in beverage aesthetics, The Alley bubble tea shop makes its own sugar cane syrup, handpicks its tea leaves, and even makes its tapioca from scratch.

The Alley calls this “deerioca,” a twist based on its signature deer head logo.

The Deerioca Puff is The Alley’s signature drink, made with brown sugar and sweet custard pudding, but there are so many other bubble teas to try here that appeal to all tea lovers.

The Earl Grey Milk Tea, the Crunchy Tiramisu Milk Tea, or the Snow Velvet Peach Matcha are all tasty options that offer different flavour profiles and textures.

The Alley is a Taiwanese-based chain that operates in several countries worldwide.

This new location offers even more people the chance to try these tasty drinks and to grab pics of any of the eye-catching signature teas.

Visit this new spot to see what all the hype is about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alley Canada (@thealley.ca)

The Alley – CrossIron Mills

Address: 3941 University Avenue NW

Address: CrossIron Mills – 261055 CrossIron Boulevard

Address: Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail

Address: 233 Centre Street SW

Instagram