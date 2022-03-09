The University District is quickly becoming one of Calgary’s premier communities for dining and entertainment.

This mindfully made, urban community in northwest Calgary combines residential, retail and office spaces, shopping, dining, and entertainment, and it’s only just getting started.

With several retail shops, businesses, restaurants, and food shops already opened here, it’s already a destination spot in the city. It also seems like some of the most anticipated places have yet to open their doors.

The University District is on track to be a diner’s destination in Calgary, whether you want a romantic night out, a quick treat from a locally owned business, or an epic night out watching the game.

Here are seven food spots that have already opened or are coming soon to Calgary’s vibrant University District.

With nearly 30 beers on tap, the Canadian Brewhouse is one of the best spots in town for a domestic favourite or to try a new craft beer. There will definitely be plenty of TVs to fulfill all of your sports viewing needs.

Address: 3953 University Avenue NW #220, Calgary

Village Ice Cream just had the grand opening of their new University District location on January 8 with all the flavours you know and love. Making signature and feature ice cream flavours from scratch, this is a fun and delicious place to grab a cold treat in the summer.

Address: 4019 University Avenue NW, Calgary

This Calgary-founded and quickly expanded breakfast spot recently opened this latest location here. OEB has become known for its extensive menu featuring signature breakfast items like poutines, sky-high French toasts, and classic breakfast staples made using locally-sourced ingredients.

Address: 4132 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Opening this spring is the first Calgary location for The Banquet, a premium dive bar known for killer cocktails, great bar food, and fun games to play. The original and only location in Fort McMurray has an amazing rooftop patio, a bowling alley, a full-size Price is Right wheel, shuffleboard, billiards, and more, so you know this place is going to make for one exciting night out.

Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, Borough Bar + Grill is a contemporary restaurant that looks to become one of Calgary’s premier destinations.

Food from the five boroughs is incredibly diverse, and the menu will be designed to reflect all of those different tastes. Expect to see New York staple dishes like rotisserie chicken, prime rib, and whole fish on the tables here.

Known for serving up high-quality tea drinks and specializing in beverage aesthetics, The Alley makes its own sugar cane syrup, handpicks its tea leaves, and even makes its own tapioca from scratch. The Alley calls this “deerioca,” a twist based on its signature deer head logo. The Deerioca Puff is The Alley’s signature drink, made with brown sugar and sweet custard pudding.

With over 100 locations across Canada, Cobs Bread is well known and much loved — and for good reason. Scratch-baked loaves of bread and decadent treats can be enjoyed here the very same day they are pulled straight out of the oven.

