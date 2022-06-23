Borough Bar + Grill is an exciting new restaurant, bar, and patisserie coming to Northwest Calgary.

Next month, Murrieta’s Hospitality will be opening Borough Bar + Grill in the vibrant University District of Calgary. The team is working to open up by mid-July.

Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, Borough Bar + Grill is a contemporary restaurant that looks to become one of Calgary’s premier destinations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borough Bar · Grill (@the.boroughbar)

Food from the five boroughs is incredibly diverse, and the menu will be designed to reflect all of those different tastes. Expect to see New York staple dishes like rotisserie chicken, prime rib, and whole fish on the tables here.

The kitchen actually has a vertical rotisserie for a unique and enhanced way to cook different meats, like the chicken, pork racks, porterhouse lambs, and bone-in ribs.

The design of the space will feature a large main dining room, a stunning patio, a lounge, a chef’s table for larger parties, and a walk-in patisserie specializing in sandwiches and coffee. The architecture aims to reflect the New York experience, a casual vibe with impressive features, like floating ceilings and intimate booths.

In addition to the lounge, dining room, and patio space, there’s also going to be a patisserie for grab-and-go lunch items like coffee and pastries.

Ideally located on University Avenue, with direct access to Central Commons Park, and beside the brand new Cineplex VIP Cinema, this is a highly anticipated opening we’re very excited about.

More details will come out as we get closer to the opening of this impressive new space, so stay tuned for details!

It’ll be here just in time for patio season.

Borough Bar + Grill

Address: University District, Calgary

Instagram